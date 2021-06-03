Consistent Temperatures with More Showers and Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A warm, muggy, and somewhat unsettled pattern ahead.

Today begins with mild temperatures, mainly in the 70s, pockets of patchy fog, and a few showers. As we move through today, we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms. Just under half the area will find wet weather with the best chance for rain coming north of the coast by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky for those that don’t find rain.

What we get today will be similar for our Friday with scattered showers and storms with mid to upper 80s for highs. We’ll get a little less rain for our Saturday, but rain chances will pick back for the end of the weekend into early next week. By Monday most of the area will find wet weather.

Rain chances will become more typical by the middle of next week as temperatures hang around seasonal averages.

The tropics are quiet.