Comfortably cool night ahead, slightly milder temps Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Seasonable temperatures and textbook November weather looks to stick around through the middle of the work week.

Scattered mid and high-level clouds will stick around through the evening and overnight period. Temperatures will stay cool through the night with light winds coming in out of the northeast. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s by sunrise Tuesday.

Another nice day is coming for Tuesday. It looks like a wonderful day to take the lunch hour outdoors. Highs will climb into the middle 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A small shower chance may develop in our Florida Panhandle counties.

Our next cold front will move into the region Thursday night and Friday morning. This will bring a chance of rain and a quick storm or two. Temperatures will drop again for the weekend falling below average. Lows will reach the 30s and 40s with highs in the lower and middle 60s.