Comfortable with Sunshine!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG – Hello Gulf Coast and happy Friday eve! The rain from yesterday has moved away and sunshine is on the way! We’re entering a stretch of some beautiful weather to end the work-week.

For the next couple of mornings, it will be cool and comfortable as we begin in the 50s. We won’t stay in the 50s long as by the afternoon it will be upper 70s today and lower 80s for our Friday. Thanks to high-pressure we get plenty of sunshine and at least in the short term, low humidity! This will be picture-perfect late April and early May weather so enjoy it if you can.

As we move into the weekend, we will begin a warming trend while keeping sunshine around. Mornings will start to see more lows in the 60s and afternoons will reach the lower and middle 80s. Into next week this pattern continues and during the early half of next week, we could be talking about highs near 90 degrees! Rain chances also look to remain low through at least the first half of next week, but a slight rain chance looks to arrive in the middle of next week.