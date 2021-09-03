Comfortable today, lovely Labor Day weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are off to a quiet start this morning with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s and dewpoints in the 60’s and 70’s as well. Thanks to a cold front that trekked through our area, it is feeling a little more comfortable out there this morning. Highs today will reach close to 90 degrees, but it will feel cooler with less humidity. We have no rain chance in the forecast, so enjoy all of your outdoor activities tonight….a great night for some Friday night high school football.

That front is ushering in drier air that will linger through your holiday weekend making for a 0% chance of rain today and Saturday and low rain chances Sunday and Monday. Highs each day will be near 90 degrees, but the first half of your Labor Day weekend will feel cooler with less humidity. Most of those outdoor plans should be good to go, with the exception of a few storms Monday.

TROPICS: In the tropics, we do have Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic with winds at 90 mph. The good news is, this is not a threat to the U.S. We also have an area we are watching in the Caribbean, but it is not likely to form as conditions will be unfavorable for development. We are also watching a wave that came off the coast of Africa recently that has a low chance for development. We will continue to monitor and will keep you updated!