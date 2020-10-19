Comfortable Mornings and Warm Afternoons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We kick off the work-week with mostly quiet and mild weather. Today begins comfortable and mostly clear with out the door temperatures mainly in the low to mid 60s. This afternoon brings sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 80’s. There is a high risk for rip currents at the beaches so try to enjoy the beach from the sand!

While we won’t see our weather stray too far away from what we get today, we’ll be going on a subtle warming trend. We will start to see the moisture come back as well with rain chances increasing a little bit by Thursday through the weekend.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression 27 has developed in the west-central Atlantic. It is forecast to begin moving northwest later today and should gradually strengthen. It is forecast to become a tropical storm and when it does so, the next name on the list is Epsilon. By later this week it could become a hurricane as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda. Forecast models keep this away from the United States. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center also continues to monitor the western Caribbean. There’s a low chance we could see some development later this week. Right now there are no foreseeable tropical threats to the Gulf Coast.