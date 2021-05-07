Comfortable Evening, Lovely Weekend Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Evening Gulf Coast! We hope you are enjoying the comfortable conditions we are having to kick off the weekend. Under a break from the humidity with drier conditions.

This evening will be comfy before turning cool with lows in the low to mid-50s. Tomorrow will be a touch warmer than today, but we keep plenty of sunshine! Superb forecast for The Children’s Cup Regatta and the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival!

There might be a few more clouds for your Mother’s Day but we will stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Overnight into Monday we will see a few thunderstorms in the forecast with our next front on the way. Then we will transition into an unsettled pattern early next week.