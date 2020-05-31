Comfortable and warm Sunday Afternoon

Mobile, ALA. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The spell of wet weather ends today with no chance of rain in the forecast! We are heating up quickly and this afternoon we will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

We have dry air filtering into our region which will lower our dew points and humidity. We will then be on a dry and warming trend for the next few days. Tomorrow there is only a slight chance of rain in the evening as our winds switch from the North to the SE. This will allow some moisture to come back into the picture. Our high temperature is 90 degrees today and 91 degrees on Monday!

Rain chances come back on Tuesday with a 20% chance. Those low rain chances will be back for the remainder of this upcoming week with temperatures in the upper 80s.