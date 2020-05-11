Comfortable and Staying Dry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sunshine sticks around for today with highs in the mid-70’s inland to near 80 degrees at the beaches. A continuing north wind around 5-10 mph will keep our humidity low.

For our Panhandle Counties, there is a Fire Weather Watch as with potential increased winds this afternoon and low humidity this afternoon into this evening. Avoid burning today and be careful, especially with the recent fires. Any fires that begin today could spread quickly.

Winds will gradually die down tonight, but our skies remain dry and humidity remains low. Temperatures tonight will dip to the lower and mid 50s.

Past tomorrow, our weather will begin a warming trend. The sunshine will stick around until the second half of your work week when showers are possible. A more summer-like set up will develop Thursday through your weekend. An isolated thunderstorm along with showers will be possible, but no significant rainmakers are expected across the area through at least the upcoming weekend.