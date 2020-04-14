Comfortable and Low Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Morning Gulf Coast. Our forecast headlines include some nice weather seasonable temperatures and low rain chances for the bulk of the rest of the week, however, moisture and rain chances will increase by the weekend. With the lack of rain we’ve had though, that’s not a bad thing.

Out the door, you’ll be greeted with temperatures on the cool side in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Visibility looks good this morning. We’ll warm up steadily today, but instead of lower 80s, most will make it to the upper 70s which is close to where we should be for this time of year. Winds will be northeasterly, but at the coast, expect winds to turn out of the east southeast. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Most will get through the day dry, but a stalled-out front to our southeast may get close enough to coast to influence a few showers later this afternoon into tonight. If we are going to see rain it likely happens east of I-65 and the rain chance is only 20%.

High pressure will move in from the west and kick the stalled out front away to the southeast. This will usher in some pleasant weather. After a slight chance for a shower early on Wednesday we’ll be dry in the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the north as cooler air dips south. Most will only top out in the lower and middle 70s tomorrow. Skies will be mostly cloudy early, but clouds gradually break up in the afternoon.

With the cool air in place, lows will fall to the middle and upper 40s tomorrow night! It’s sunshine and middle 70s on Thursday which is normal for this time of year. Friday starts quiet and cool, but as the high pressure moves away moisture will return. We’ll see clouds increase, temperatures become milder, and rain chance will steadily increase ahead of our next system that arrives this weekend. By Monday another high pressure builds in and our weather returns to sunshine and seasonable.