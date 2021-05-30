Comfortable and Dry memorial Day Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Drier and cooler air behind the front that passed through on Friday is settling in nicely.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s with nothing but sunshine! There is no chance of rain today and Memorial Day! Low risk for rip currents at the beach as well. Rain chances don’t come back until the end of this week with a few afternoon thunderstorms and summerlike pattern.

