Coldest air of the season so far moves in tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The rain is gone and now the Gulf Coast is preparing for some of the coldest air of the season so far. You’ll need the heavier jackets in the days ahead.

Northwest winds are going to be slowly tapering off as we go into the late-night hours. It’s still going to almost feel like its below freezing in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

This is the coldest temperatures we have seen since March! The high tomorrow is only 59 degrees with sunny skies. The skies will stay clear until Tuesday with only a 10% chance of rain. We will be back in the 70s by Tuesday.