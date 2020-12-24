Colder air settles in today, Chilly air for Christmas and the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A much colder air mas is settling into the Gulf Coast setting the stage for a chilly Christmas Day.

A cold front moved through the region early Thursday morning and will continue racing east. Strong winds out of the northwest continue to draw in colder air. Temperatures will continue to fall through the evening and into the overnight period. Winds will stay steady out of the west and northwest. Overnights lows will fall into the 20s for most of the region. Wind chills could fall into the 10s in our inland spots.

Christmas Day will be cold. Highs will reach the middle and upper 40s with a wind out of the northwest. The chill air mass will stick around into the final weekend of 2020.

Temperatures will warm next week with highs jumping back into the 60s and morning lows in the 40s. Another cold front will approach the region Wednesday bringing another round of showers and storms.