Cold winds tonight, Chilly afternoons through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have lingered over the Gulf Coast after some early morning rain. Colder winds have set up shop setting the stage for several cold nights ahead.

Skies, which have been cloudy for most of Wednesday afternoon, will slowly begin to clear as we move through the evening and into the overnight hours. Steady wind will continue out of the northwest. You will need to heavier jackets by Thursday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 30s for much of the Gulf Coast. Wind chills will likely hover in the 20s for a period.

Sunshine will make a welcomed return to the Gulf Coast for Thursday and Friday. Despite bright, blues skies and lighter breezes, temperatures will stay well below average. Highs will reach the lower and middle 50s.

By the weekend, our next rainmaker will begin taking shape to our west. Clouds will increase Saturday will the best chance for rain arriving Sunday. Drier air will begin to settle in early next week and stick around in the lead up to Christmas Eve.