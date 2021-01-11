Cold, Wet, and Windy Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. As you head out the door reach for the rain gear and extra layers. Temperatures begin in the 30s and 40s this morning. We’ll continue to see showers throughout the day as highs will only manage the mid-40s. A steady and sometimes breezy northeast wind will put wind chills in the 30s for the majority if not all the daytime hours.

Rain will begin to move away tonight, and it will turn cold again. Lows will drop to the mid-30s tonight with areas inland possibly freezing.

For the next few days, the trend will be cold mornings and cool afternoons with lows in the 30s as highs top out in the 50s. By Thursday we could see highs return to the 60s with sunshine. Chilly weather will be reinforced as we move into the weekend, but rain chances look to remain low.