Cold tonight, warming trend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As the cold air settles in even more in the wake of yesterday’s cold front, lows tonight will drop to the mid-to-upper 30’s in our inland communities and low-to-mid 40’s closer the coast. A couple of our inland spots could see patchy frost. The gusty winds will start to die down to around 5 mph out of the north.

We keep the sunshine and blue skies around for your election day tomorrow with a chilly start in the 40’s and warming to the upper 60’s for most spots. Inland communities will stick in the mid-60’s where coastal counties will hit the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

Past midweek, we will start to see a warming trend with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s by Friday. Hurricane Eta is rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean is not currently an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast, but we will let you know if anything changes! MORE TROPICAL INFORMATION: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/tracking-eta/