Cold tonight, warm and dry trend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We saw plenty of sunshine and colder temperatures today after a cold front passed through our area the other day. Lows tonight will dip to the lower 30’s in our inland communities, mid-30’s around I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s right at the coastline. Skies will be mostly clear with a west wind at around 5 mph.

Your Sunday looks lovely with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 59’s, which is a little bit warmer than what we saw today. Winds will subside a little and be out of the west at 5-10 mph with some clouds around in the morning becoming mostly clear in the afternoon. W

e will see a steady warming trend through next week with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s by midweek. We stay dry through Wednesday with our next rain chance coming back into the mix Thursday.