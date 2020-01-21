Cold tonight, slow warming trend, rain Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening Gulf Coast!

We have ANOTHER cold night in store for us. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 20’s north of I-10 and near 30° at the beaches. We will still have a northeast wind at around 5 mph, so it may feel cooler than what your thermometer says! Remember your 5 P’s: People, pets, plants, pipes and practice fire safety (space heaters). Since we are not under a hard freeze, you probably won’t have any issues with the pipes, but if you have an older home, you may want to drip the faucet just in case.

Tomorrow we introduce more clouds into the mix with slightly warmer temperatures in the low-to-mid 50’s. Throughout the week we will see a gradual warming trend into the 60’s, but with the warm comes the rain. Thursday we are expecting showers that will start to clear out on Friday.

For your weekend, we are looking at sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.