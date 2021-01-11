Cold tonight, Rain overnight through Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We saw more clouds today and temperatures were CHILLY topping out in the 40’s for most. Temperatures will begin to fall quickly into the 30’s for most spots…..mid-30’s in our inland communities and upper 30’s to lower 40’s at the coast. A very cold rain will come after midnight for most and will move through our area during the first part of your Monday. The snow and true wintry mix will stay well to our north, but our northern counties could see some ice pellets mixed with rain overnight. Regardless, accumulation is not expected. Highs will only reach the mid-40’s in our inland communities and mid-50s closer to the beaches.

After a cold rain moves through overnight into tomorrow, we will see a gradual and SLOW warming trend through the work week. Temperatures will start in the lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s, but warm up to highs close to 60 and lows near 40 by Thursday. After tomorrow, we should stay dry through the week.