Cold tonight, gradual warming trend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures have been below-average yet again today with most topping out in the low-to-mid 50’s. As cooler and drier air settles in, we will see clear skies and our low temperatures overnight will drop quickly to near freezing north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 30’s south of I-10. There is not a freeze warning in place since we have already had our first freeze of the year, but some areas could definitely hit the freezing mark tonight.

The cooler and drier trend continues with highs tomorrow in the mid-50’s inland and upper 50’s at the coast which is below average for this time of year. Clear skies will continue with a northwest wind at around 5 mph.

Sunshine and drier air will continue through the week, but we will see a gradual warming trend through the end of the week ending up near 70 degrees for a high and lows in the 40’s and 50’s on Friday. Our next rain chance arrives this weekend ahead of our next cold front.