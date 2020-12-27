Cold tonight, gradual warming trend through mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight will be a little warmer than last night but still well below average. Lows will dip to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s north of I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s right along the beaches. Winds will be calm with clear skies.

Those clear skies will stick around for your Sunday with temperatures reaching near 60 degrees across the board with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

We will see a gradual warming trend through the first half of next week before our next system moves through bringing us our next rain chance and knocking the temperatures back to below average in time for New Years.