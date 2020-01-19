Cold tonight, chilly with sunshine tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

Most of us started this morning with cloudy skies, but now are seeing clearing with cooler temperatures. Tonight, under clear skies, overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s for our inland communities and low-to-mid 30’s as you move towards the coast. Most of our area will most likely see a light freeze tonight.

Tomorrow the sunshine will continue, but it will stay chilly with highs struggling to make it out of the 50’s. Most areas will stick in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

Tuesday morning looks to be our coldest with “feels like” temperatures in the lower 20’s for most, but some could see the upper teens in our northern counties. Bundle up!

Temperatures will trend warmer after Tuesday. Rain stays out of the picture until Thursday night into Friday with our next system. This should be out by Saturday afternoon!