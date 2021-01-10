Cold Tonight, Chilly Sunday, Rain Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today was clear and sunny, but it was very chilly! Most stayed in the 40’s even through peak heating this afternoon. Temperatures will begin to fall quickly into the 20’s for most spots…..upper 20’s in our inland communities and low-to-mid 30’s at the coast. With a north wind, wind chill values will likely be in the low-to-mid 20’s. Be sure to protect the 5 P’s: people, plants, pets, pipes and practice fire safety.

Tomorrow will be another chilly day similar to today with highs in the upper 40’s in our inland communities and lower 50’s at the beaches. Even though temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal, the sun will be shining with partly cloudy skies!

Our next batch of cold rain moves in on Monday leaving behind cooler air in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s. After Monday we will see a gradual warming trend to highs near 60 and lows near 40 by Friday.