Cold Today, Gradual Warming Trend Later this Week

Dress in layers today Gulf Coast! The day begins below freezing and temperatures will once again be reluctant to warm. Most begin the day in the upper 20s and low 30s, but wind chills will be in the lower and mid 20s.

By this afternoon, we’ll only warm to the middle 40s. Winds will be lighter today, but even with a northeast wind around 5-10 mph, wind chills will likely be in the 30s for most of the day. Thankfully, the sky will be filled with plenty of sunshine.

Be prepared for another light freeze tonight. Lows will be very similar to this morning. That means temperatures near 32 at the beach, upper 20s along the I-10 corridor, and mid 20s farther inland. Remember 4 P’s tonight: Keep people warm, bring in the pets, cover sensitive plants, and practice proper fire safety (especially with space heaters).

The weather will begin to go through a transition tomorrow. It will be a little warmer, but still below average, with highs in the low 50s. Humidity will take a slight jump. Clouds will increase from the west, but we stay dry.

On Thursday, a cold front will move in from the west. This will bring us a soaking rain Thursday night into early Friday morning. The rain chance during the day Thursday is 60%. There may be a rumble of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.

Friday afternoon is back to sunshine. We’ll enter a stretch of dry & seasonable weather from Friday through the weekend. That means lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with highs around 60! The weather for the Senior Bowl looks to be PERFECT chamber of commerce weather!