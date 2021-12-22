Cold to start, sunshine returns

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday Gulf Coast!

We are starting off COLD in the 30’s for those north of I-10 and 40’s closer to the coast. The good news is the skies are FINALLY clear with all of the rain and clouds now out of our neighborhood. With clear skies and returning sunshine, highs today will be warmer and more seasonable in the upper 50’s in our northern communities and close to 60 at the beaches.

Tonight, we keep a northerly wind which will bring another shot of cold air in the 30’s yet again to start Thursday. Through the afternoon on Thursday we will see the wind shift back to southerly which will allow us to warm even more to the mid-60’s.

By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures will be WELL above average in the mid-to-upper 70’s for most. The sunshine will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week.