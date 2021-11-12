COLD temperatures are on the way!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a sunny and comfortable end to the work week. A series of cold front will draw in much cooler air for the weekend.

A weak cold front will drive through the Gulf Coast overnight. Ahead of it, a few clouds will develop, along with a stray shower at the coast. Skies will clear back out by sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will be cool, and winds will pick up. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph as times.

Get set for a chilly weekend. WE will bask in sunshine, but it will feel more like winter. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the lower 60s. A steady breeze out of the northwest will continue. Lighter winds Saturday night will set the stage for even colder temperatures by Sunday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Washington and Clarke Counties Sunday morning. Most of the region will bottom out in the middle 30s.

Sunshine will continue into next week as temperatures slowly warm. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s by the middle of the work week.