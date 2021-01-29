Cold Start with Sunny and Seasonal Afternoon; Warmer Weekend with Few Showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Good morning Gulf Coast! As you head out the door make sure you’re bundled up! Today begins near or below freezing along and north of I-10. At the coast, it’s still 30s. Also, give yourself a little extra time as there will likely be some areas of patchy frost.

We’ll warm up steadily today thanks to plenty of sunshine. After a cold start, we’ll end up near seasonal averages with highs around the 60-degree mark. Winds will also be lighter than yesterday. It begins out of the northeast and by tonight winds will be out of the southeast.

That southeast wind will allow for a slightly warmer night tonight as clouds increase. Lows will only drop to the low 40s. For Senior Bowl Saturday it’s a partly sunny sky and warmer with mid to upper 60s for highs. Rain chances stay away for the daytime, but a cold front will bring showers and maybe a rumble of thunder Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will approach 70, but after the front moves through we’re back to a clearing and cooling trend. For the early half of next week, it’s lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. Temperatures will moderate as we stick with sunshine by the middle half of next week.