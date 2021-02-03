Cold Start, Trending Milder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast, we are halfway to the weekend and changes are on the way!

Today is more of the same though, at least early on as winter jackets will be needed. That winter jacket will be able to be replaced with just a sweater this afternoon as daytime highs will reach the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light, first out of the northwest before switching southerly by the afternoon.

A southerly wind will keep us a little milder tonight. Instead of lows near freezing, overnight lows will head for the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will be more eager to climb tomorrow as cloud coverage will increase as southerly winds pump in moisture.

By Friday a cold front will bring us showers during the first half of the day, then temperatures will fall throughout the day. Before the front, we’ll be in the 60s and we may only be in the 50s during the afternoon. Saturday starts chilly and quiet, but rain chances look to increase late Saturday into early Sunday. From Sunday into Monday temperatures will be near seasonal averages, but another front may arrive mid-week to bring even colder air. Stay tuned!