Cold start to the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A COLD setup for this weekend! Temperatures are starting out in the upper 20s for our inland communities and low 30s closer to the coast. We are starting out with clouds but as we head towards the afternoon we will see that sunshine.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s today with the wind starting to calm down by the afternoon. There is no chance of rain throughout the weekend with sunny skies in store for Sunday.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for Jackson County Sunday morning with temperatures dipping below 20 degrees possible. Alabama and NW Florida is not under a freeze watch or warning but it is possible to be issued one throughout the day. This means that you should bring your plants indoors and its more likely for pipes to freeze.

Highs throughout Sunday will be in the mid 50s. To start off next week we will be in the upper 50s with building cloud. Our next front passes Tuesday morning with a line of showers. We will then be back in the low 50s by Wednesday afternoon.