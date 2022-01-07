Cold start, sunshine returns

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

After a cold front passed through yesterday, we are starting your Friday much cooler with temps in the 30’s for most right now. Winds are gusting to between 15 and 20 mph throughout the day making wind chill values in the 20’s to start.

Throughout the day, it will continue to be breezy with temps only warming to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s this afternoon. The good news is, sunshine will return and stick around for your Friday.

Tonight will still be chilly in the 30’s north of I-10 and 40’s at the beaches. Clear skies will continue tonight as well.

Most will stay dry through your Saturday with clouds increasing through Saturday afternoon as temps reach the mid-60’s. Sunday brings our next rain chance as a cold front moves through….Scattered showers are possible in the morning with rain and storms likely through the afternoon and evening. There is no stated severe weather threat for our neighborhood, but there is a level 1 of 5 risk just to our west, so we cannot rule out a strong storm or two.

The rain will move out by Monday morning with sunshine and cooler air returning to start next week.