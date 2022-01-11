Cold start, sunshine returns

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

Cold air continues to filter in behind the front that passed through our neighborhood on Sunday. We start cold this morning in the low-to-mid 30’s north of I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s at the coast. We still have a wind out of the north, so wind chill values are in the lower 30’s for most to start.

Sunshine returns today with highs still below average in the low-to-mid 50’s, similar to yesterday. We will see less clouds with more sunshine throughout the day. Tonight, lows will drop to the lower 30’s again north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 30’s closer to the coastline.

For your Wednesday we will see some low pressure move through our area, but most will stay dry. We may see some more clouds with a very small chance of an isolated shower in the morning.

Rain stays out of the forecast for the most part through the work week with temps slowly rebounding to the mid-60’s by Friday. Our next rain chance comes this weekend as another system moves through which will also bring a cooldown long term.