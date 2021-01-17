Cold Start, Mostly Sunny Afternoon

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Temperatures are chilly this morning sitting in the upper 20s and for our inland communities and low 30s near the coast.

This afternoon we will only heat up into the mid to upper 50s! There will be plenty of sunshine to go around with winds from the west around 5-10 mph. There is no chance of rain for the next few days with a streak of dry conditions underway.

By the middle of this upcoming week we will have building moisture with temperatures in the upper 60s. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories