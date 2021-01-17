Cold Start, Mostly Sunny Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Temperatures are chilly this morning sitting in the upper 20s and for our inland communities and low 30s near the coast.

This afternoon we will only heat up into the mid to upper 50s! There will be plenty of sunshine to go around with winds from the west around 5-10 mph. There is no chance of rain for the next few days with a streak of dry conditions underway.

By the middle of this upcoming week we will have building moisture with temperatures in the upper 60s. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers on Thursday.