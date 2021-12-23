Cold start, mild afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We start off cold again this morning in the 30’s for most. Patchy frost is possible in our northern counties through sunrise this morning. Under tons of sun today, temperatures will warm up nicely into the mid-60’s for most. We will see a wind shift from northerly to southerly which will help us warm up heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.

Tonight will be much more mild in the 40’s for most with that southerly wind in place. Patchy fog will be possible overnight into Friday morning.

The sharp warming trend will continue into Christmas with tons of sunshine expected. After 60’s today, you can expect highs in the lower 70’s Christmas Eve and mid-to-upper 70’s Christmas Day. Lows will increase to about 15-20 degrees above average n in the lower 60’s.

The sunshine and no rain chance continues into next week with a few more clouds. We bring back small rain chances midweek.