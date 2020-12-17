Cold Start, Chilly Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are having a chilly start to our day! Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s across our region with wind chill values in the mid to upper 20s.

We are seeing breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. This afternoon we have a high temperature of 51 degrees with sunny conditions! Friday Morning we will likely be waking up to temperatures below freezing in the low 30s with a slight breeze. We will be slowly warming to the low 60s by this upcoming weekend. The next wave of rain will be this Sunday.