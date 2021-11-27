Cold start, building clouds today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! A cold start to our day with below freezing temperatures. Temperatures starting out in the low to mid 30’s for our inland communities and upper 30’s closer to the coast.

We are starting out clear but as we head towards the afternoon we will see building clouds out ahead of our next system. No chance of rain today with highs in the low 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. In return temperatures will be staying in the upper 50’s with not a lot of sunshine to warm us up today.

We will then have a streak of pleasant, seasonable weather next week with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.