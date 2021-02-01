Cold night ahead with a lighter wind, Gradual warm-up ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a chilly, blustery start to the work week on the Gulf Coast. A cool pattern will look to persist through the middle of the work week.

An area of high pressure to our north will slowly slip south. A northerly breeze will continue in a weaker fashion overnight. Lows will be chilly. Expect many Gulf Coast communities will wake up in the lower 30s Tuesday morning. Wind chill values will likely fall into the 20s.

Quiet and sensible weather will be the story for Tuesday and Wednesday. This cool air mass will linger leading to temperatures running below average. Morning lows will fall into the 20s and 30s with afternoon highs holding in the 50s. Expect a good supply of sunshine with passing fair-weather clouds.

Clouds look to increase Thursday ahead of the next weather system. Another cold front will bring rain to the region Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will drop again early next week.