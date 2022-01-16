Cold night ahead, sunshine back tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold start to the week! Monday morning will be around freezing in the low 30s. In the afternoon, we’ll see sunny skies with a high of 57. Lows on Tuesday will still linger around the freezing point, with the high barely reaching the low 60s. Temperatures on Wednesday will be much warmer at 70.

We’ll be seeing another cold front on Wednesday which will bring rain and cooler temperatures through the rest of the week as well as the possibility of wintry mix. This is a slight chance, as the models aren’t entirely in agreement just yet, but we will be more sure of this as we get closer to Wednesday night. We will keep you updated as we enter the new week. Make sure to bundle up this week! It’s gonna be a cold one.