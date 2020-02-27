Cold Mornings, Cool Days, and Plenty of Sun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Eve! Today, we enter a stretch of what will be quiet weather. In the short term though, it will be chilly! Forecast headlines include chilly mornings, dry days with slowly moderating temperatures, and thunderstorms next week.

Today starts cold, in the 30s and a north wind will make it feel closer to freezing. Bundle up! Temperatures will be slow to warm. Lunchtime temperatures will only be around 50 degrees. Most will top out in the lower and middle 50s with a light north wind. Even though it will be cool, sunshine should make it feel better. Tonight turns cold once again under a clear sky. It’s mid-30s along the I-10 corridor, a light freeze inland, and upper 30s at the coast.

Our weather will see subtle changes as head into the weekend. Each day from tomorrow through Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine and each day will be a little warmer than the last. It’s low 60s Friday afternoon and upper 60s by Sunday.

Our warm-up will eventually lead to more moisture and higher rain chances next week. Monday looks dry, but Tuesday into Wednesday a system will bring showers and scattered thunderstorms.