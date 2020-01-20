COLD mornings, chilly afternoons, plenty of sunshine

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be COLD with temperatures falling into the lower 30’s near the coast, upper 20’s along and just north of I-10 and mid-20s in our most northern communities. The winds will be from the north at 10 mph making the temperatures feel a bit colder than they are with windchill values in the upper teens and low-to-mid 20’s.

Most of our area will see a light freeze tonight. Be sure to take care of your 4 P’s: people, pets, plants and be sure to practice fire safety (especially with space heaters). Our area is not under a hard freeze warning, so your pipes should be safe.

We bring back the sunshine for tomorrow with temperatures very similar to today topping out in the upper 40’s. It will feel a little bit more pleasant with calmer winds at 10-15 mph from the north instead of 15-25 mph like we had today. We back towards freezing temperatures for tomorrow night.

For the last half of your work week, we will see a warming trend ending the week in the 60’s. Along with the warm temperatures, we will see our next chance of rain mainly concentrated on Thursday with lingering showers and clouds on Friday.

Skies should clear and temperatures should drop back to more seasonable averages for your weekend and Senior Bowl!