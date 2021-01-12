Cold Mornings and Cool Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. Extra layers are needed again this morning as temperatures mainly begin in the 30s. Winds out of the north will make it feel even colder. Today begins with a low deck of clouds that may struggle to clear. Clouds should gradually clear during the day, but in some locations, they may remain pesky. Temperatures today will top out in the low 50s, but keep in mind, if clouds do hang around, highs may remain in the 40s.

Tonight will turn cold once again as lows head towards freezing along and north of I-10. At the coast, temperatures will run in the mid to upper 30s.

An impulse of energy will move through tomorrow, bringing with it a slim chance for a shower of 10% during the first half of the day. For most though it will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky as highs climb to the mid-50s. By Thursday into Friday, we will get some seasonal weather as highs return to the low 60s.

Another cold front will arrive on Friday and this will reset the cooler air with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s this weekend into early next week.