Cold morning, rain comes this evening through Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start off chilly and calm this morning with temps near freezing. The radar is clear as high pressure scoots across the northern Gulf Coast with mostly clear skies.

Throughout the day, highs will stick below average, but will feel warmer than it was this weekend. Temps will reach the mid-to-upper 50’s with clouds building through the afternoon. The high pressure will continue to trek east as a low pressure develops at the coast later today. This will move east as well and bring rain to our neighborhood this evening, overnight and into Tuesday morning. We are not expecting thunderstorms or severe weather, just mostly rain showers.

Tonight lows will drop to the mid-40’s at rain moves through. The rain will linger through the Tuesday morning hours with coastal showers possible throughout the day Tuesday. Temps will go back down to low-to-mid 50’s for highs tomorrow as well.

Clear skies and sunshine returns Wednesday which will last through most of the week. Highs will stay below average in the mid-50’s with lows in the 30’s. After Tuesday, the only rain chance we are tracking will be a small chance Friday mainly near the coast. This weekends bring another colder blast with highs barely in the 50’s and lows in the 20’s.