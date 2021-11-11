Cold front with line of showers and storms moves through

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Most start off quiet this morning with spotty hit-or-miss showers possible mainly east of I-65 in NW FL. Most are starting out in the 50’s and 60’s this morning but will warm to the mid-to-upper 70’s this afternoon. The scattered rain mainly in our eastern counties will last through this morning before a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through after lunch through this evening. We are not expecting severe weather with this system, but we cannot rule our a rumble of thunder or two.

We will clear gradually tonight with winds switching to northerly and temps dropping to the low-to-mid 50’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 50’s closer to the coast.

We continue to clear out for your Friday with highs reaching near 70 degrees and a north wind at 5-10 mph. The blast of cold air will come this weekend with highs struggling to get out of the 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Our temps rebound to the 70’s by midweek next week.

In the tropics, there is an area we are watching in the northern Atlantic, but this is heading away from the United States and is not a threat.