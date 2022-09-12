Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting off very calm this morning with a mostly dry radar and temps in the 70’s. Currently, we are tracking a cold front that is working its way through our area. As is typical this time of year, this front will not bring much cooler temps, but drier air will work its way in. This means cooler mornings and less humidity!

As the front pushes through, a few showers and storms are possible, but most will stay dry. Highs today will top out in the mid-to-upper 80’s for most. Tonight, lows will drop into the 60’s for most with much less humidity.

Through the rest of the week, rain chances drop to near 10% which means most will stay dry with an occasional shower here and there. High temps will remain seasonable in the mid-to-upper 80’s, BUT this will feel more comfortable with less humidity. Each morning we will be waking up in the 60’s.

We currently do have two areas we are watching off the coast of Africa in the tropics…These both have a low chance for development but we will continue to watch.