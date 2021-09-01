Cold Front Today, Drier air this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a cold front drifting south that will bring a 40% chance of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Overall we will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. After the front passes we will see drier conditions and slightly cooler temperatures.

Thursday there may be a stray coastal shower in the morning but then sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Thursday night the cooler air will settle in and lows will dip down into the mid to upper 60s. Friday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with clear skies. Temperatures will get back to average by the weekend but the sunshine will stick around!