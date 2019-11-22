Cold front to bring showers and storms to the Gulf Coast Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking a cold front marching toward the Gulf Coast. This will likely bring a rain chance for the first half of the weekend.

Clouds will continue to steadily increase through the evening and overnight period. A stray shower will be possible, but that chance will be less than 20%. Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm overnight with a southerly breeze. Temperatures will hold in the lower 60s.

A cold front will begin marching into the region on Saturday morning. This will bring a line of showers and isolated storms. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s prior to the front moving through. Skies will clear out during the late afternoon and evening with northerly breezes settling in behind the front.

Cooler air arrive for Sunday and Monday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s. Highs will reach the lower and middle 60s under sunny skies. Another small rain chance will arrive in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.