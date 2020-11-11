Cold front slides through tonight, Humidity drops for the end of the week

Scattered showers have dotted the Gulf Coast skies Wednesday all out ahead of a cold front. Drier air and cooler temperatures are coming for the end of the week.

Moisture has risen all out ahead of an approaching cold front. This has led to scattered showers. The coverage of rain will lessen through the evening under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay warm for this time of year. We will hold in the 70s through then evening. Drier and cooler air will begin to move in behind the front. Lows will fall into the low 60s inland with temperatures in the upper 60s at the coast. It may be milder in Northwest Florida.

Some clouds will linger into early Thursday. The trend will be for clearing skies as we move through the day. The afternoon will be nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Morning will be cooler for Friday and Saturday with lows in the 50s. Another cold front will push through late Sunday and into Monday. This front will bring in a much cooler air mass. Highs will reach the 60s with lows in the 40s by the middle of next week.

TROPICS: Eta will make landfall tonight on the west coast of Florida. Heavy rain, storm surge, and strong winds will inundate the peninsula. Tropical Storm Theta continues moving east in the open Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S. Another area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean is forecast to develop this weekend or early next week.