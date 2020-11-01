Cold front passing today, colder air tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The start to our November looks lovely with highs in the lower 70’s and more sunshine!

A cold front is knocking on our front door and will be passing through our region throughout the afternoon. It will be rather breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. The cold air will settle in overnight and we will be waking up to temperatures in the low 40s Monday morning with highs in the low 60s! Temperatures will slowly rise and be back in the mid 70s by Thursday.

The forecast looks mostly dry as well! We are watching Tropical Storm Eta in the Caribbean, but it does not look to be a threat to the Gulf Coast.