Cold Front moving in overnight, Cooler weather expected this weekend

Today's Forecast

by: , Jordan West

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our warm weather streak is coming to an end with the passage of a cold front tonight. Get ready for the return of fall temperatures to the Gulf Coast.

The evening will be mild with a very slim chance for a passing shower. South winds will slowly increase as we move into the overnight period, along with the cloud cover. The cold front will move through the region after midnight. Skies will become mostly cloudy, but rain will be lacking. We anticipate just a few showers as the cold front moves through.

Clouds will linger to start Saturday, but showers will be mostly done. Drier air will sweep into the region clearing out the skies by mid-morning. We anticipate a breezy day. Northerly winds will gust up to 25 mph. Highs will reach the middle 70s under sunshine for the afternoon.

Get ready for some cool mornings. The Gulf Coast will wake up to lower 50s Sunday and Monday morning. Inland/northern counties will fall into the upper 40s. Beautiful, autumn weather will persist through the first half of next week. Our next cold front will approach the region late next week bringing a chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories