Cold Front moving in overnight, Cooler weather expected this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our warm weather streak is coming to an end with the passage of a cold front tonight. Get ready for the return of fall temperatures to the Gulf Coast.

The evening will be mild with a very slim chance for a passing shower. South winds will slowly increase as we move into the overnight period, along with the cloud cover. The cold front will move through the region after midnight. Skies will become mostly cloudy, but rain will be lacking. We anticipate just a few showers as the cold front moves through.

Clouds will linger to start Saturday, but showers will be mostly done. Drier air will sweep into the region clearing out the skies by mid-morning. We anticipate a breezy day. Northerly winds will gust up to 25 mph. Highs will reach the middle 70s under sunshine for the afternoon.

Get ready for some cool mornings. The Gulf Coast will wake up to lower 50s Sunday and Monday morning. Inland/northern counties will fall into the upper 40s. Beautiful, autumn weather will persist through the first half of next week. Our next cold front will approach the region late next week bringing a chance of rain.