Cold front moves through tonight, cooler for Friday and the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will push through the Gulf Coast tonight. Ahead of it, there will be some showers and isolated storms. One or two of those storms could be strong, but the limited severe weather threat will quickly end after sunset. Temperatures will hover in the lower 60s around midnight and fall into the lower 50s by sunrise Friday.

Temperatures will hover in the middle 50s all day under a cloudy sky with cool, gusty winds out of the north. The colder air will be settling in for the weekend. Morning lows will fall into the lower 40s with highs in the 60s.

Our next cold front will back a bigger punch. The front will slide through Tuesday morning with scattered rain. Temperatures will drop some 30 degrees Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, the Gulf Coast will wake up to widespread 20s. Winds chills could drop into the upper teens.