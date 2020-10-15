Cold front moves through Friday morning, Sunny and mild weekend ahead

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – It was a mild afternoon on the Gulf Coast, but some changes are coming in the form of our next cold front.

A few clouds will move across our skies through the evening as the cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will hold in the 70s ahead of the front. Winds will stay light and out of the week. After midnight, winds will begin to turn north as the front passes by. There will be some extra clouds to with temperatures falling into the 60s.

A stray shower will be possible early Friday morning as the cold front sweeps south. The first half of the day will start off a bit cloudy, but clouds will exit into the afternoon. Breezy north winds will gust around 25 mph at times. Highs will be much cooler reaching the lower 70s. This will set the stage for high pressure and sunshine this weekend.

Saturday will start off chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will reach the 70s Saturday and then reach closer to 80 Sunday. A slow warming trend will continue next week with very slim rain chances.