Cold front move through tonight, Cooler mornings ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After several warm, humid days with scattered tropical downpours, the Gulf Coast can look forward to some drier, more refreshing conditions for the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Mindy will continue to move northeast over the Florida Panhandle after making landfall Wednesday night. For our part of the Gulf Coast, a cold front will begin working its way south. This will lead to a shift a northerly wind. An isolated shower will be possible with the cold front. Overnight temperatures will range from the lower 70s at the coast to the middle and upper 60s inland.

The front will continue moving into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. Drier air will continue to filter in from the north. Sunshine mixed with clouds expected for Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

The drier, refreshing air will really be felt Friday morning with morning lows in the lower and middle 60s. We anticipate abundant sunshine for the region Friday through the weekend. Moisture will pick up a bit early next week leading to some small rain chances.